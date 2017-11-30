Paul Walker is Still Missed and Remembered 4 Years Later

On November 30, 2013, Paul Walker passed away in a fatal car crash with his friend Roger Rodas, who was behind the wheel.

The Porsche sports car was moving at 100 mph and eventually clipped a light pole. About a minute later, the car erupted into flames with both passengers still inside. The fire was so intense, the bodies had to be identified using a dental X-ray. The Death Certificate states the cause of death was a combination of traumatic and thermal injuries. In other words, the actor may have taken a few breaths before he was gone.

Paul is best known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise. He reprised his role in all installments except one, Furious 7, because he died in the middle of filming. His just (almost as) good looking brothers Caleb and Cody Walker had to double for their late brother to complete his storyline.

Paul was working on other films besides Furious 7, which were also released posthumously: Brick Mansions and Hours. He started his acting career guest starring on television series like The Young and the Restless and Touched by an Angel. He then took his talents to the big screen starring in movies like Joy Ride (2001), Timeline (2003), Into the Blue (2005), Eight Below (2006), and Running Scared (2006).

Not only was Paul a good actor, he was also a philanthropist. In response to Haiti’s 2010 earthquake, the actor founded the disaster-relief charity Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW). Every single time we listen to Wiz Khalifa’s record-breaking single “See You Again” featuring Charlie Puth, we think of you! #RIP.