Over a year after Philando Castile was gunned down by officer Jeronimo Yanez in Minnesota, a settlement has been reached for his girlfriend who live-streamed the entire incident.

Diamond Reynolds will receive $675,000 from the Minnesota city where Castile was shot, plus $125,000 from the city of Roseville and the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust. A portion of the money will be placed in a trust for Reynolds 4-year-old daughter who also witnessed the brutal murder.

The agreement still needs to be approved by the courts, but the settlement is supposed to resolve Reynolds emotional distress and false arrest. She issued the following statement:

While no amount of money can change what happened, bring Philando back, or erase the pain that my daughter and I continue to suffer, I do hope that closing this chapter will allow us to get our lives back and move forward.

Reynolds settlement comes months after Castile’s mother settled for over $2 million in a wrongful death suit of her son. The settlement also comes month after officer Yanez was found not guilty of second-degree manslaughter.