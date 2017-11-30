Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews will honor free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Matthews will wear cleats that feature a kneeling Kaepernick.

I dont have a foundation so i have chosen to support my brother @kaepernick7 foundation @yourrightscamp for #MyCauseMyCleats He has paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to bring true everyday issues to light. Please follow the page & go to the website to learn more. We Should ALL Know Our Rights & Be Able to Express Them Freely. Thanks again @solesbysir you continue to impress ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 A post shared by Rishard Matthews (@rishardmatthews) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:27am PST

Matthews will wear the cleats during the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign in Week 13.

The campaign encourages players to wear customized cleats designed in collaboration with artists that reflect their commitment to charitable causes.

Kaepernick has remained a free agent since he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March. He filed a collective bargaining agreement grievance against NFL owners in mid-October, alleging they colluded against him for starting the trend of protesting during the national anthem last year.

Since Kaepernick’s protest, intended to protest systemic racism and police brutality, hundreds of NFL players have knelt during the national anthem. Opponents of the protests have called them unpatriotic, disrespectful and poorly timed.

Matthews has declined to stand on the field for the national anthem this season. He has stayed in the locker room during the anthem before nearly every game this season, with the exception of the day after Veterans Day, when he ran on the field with military personnel. His brother Christopher Ruiz was killed in Afghanistan in 2015.