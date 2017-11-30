Words by Jasmine Johnson

What a year, what a year for the female artist SZA!

As you know the Grammy’s has released the nominations for 2018 and the rising R&B sensation is the most nominated woman artist for 2018. She’s up for five nominations which all are male heavy with no women up for Song of the Year and Record of the Year. She is the leading woman at the ceremony, which is a first. It takes place in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28, 2018.

She’s up for Best New Artist along with Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi and Julia Michaels. Last year Chance the Rapper was awarded. She is also nominated for Best Rap/ Sung Performance with Travis Scott for the collab of “Love Galore.” The other three nominations are Best R&B Song for “Supermodel,” Best Urban Contemporary Album for Ctrl and Best R&B Performance for the song “The Weekend.”

In the middle of the year, her album was certified gold and her hit single with Scott “Love Galore,” was certified platinum by posting an Instagram picture posed between the two plaques that changed her life. Shortly after her other single, where fans are dying for a video which is directed by Solange Knowles, “The Weekend” was certified platinum as well.

Peep SZA on Saturday Night Live on December 9 performing live.