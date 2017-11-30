T-Pain Revealed We’ve Been Singing “Buy U A Drank” Wrong This Whole Time

T-Pain Revealed We’ve Been Singing “Buy U A Drank” Wrong This Whole Time

T-Pain and his iconic 10-year-old tune “Buy U A Drank” featuring Yung Joc doesn’t need an introduction.

Whenever the song drops, everyone can’t resist singing along. Especially to the “ooooweeee” part in the chorus. Well it turns out that we’ve been singing the song wrong for a decade.

t pain : imma buy you a drank me : ooooooweeeee pic.twitter.com/ujoAYaomNX — 🖤. (@mthugggaa) November 26, 2017

T-Wayne took to Twitter to basically ruin our childhoods and reveal that the lyrics actually say “and then” instead of “oooweee”. Which actually makes sense because of the sequence of the lyrics.

It’s “and then” not “ooh wee” but really it’s whatever you want it to be just enjoy the song however you hear it. I just appreciate you listening. #BuyUADrank #THANX — T-Pain (@TPAIN) November 29, 2017

Just when you thought that was too much, T-Pain dropped yet another bomb about the beloved anthem “All I Do is Win”.

I don’t wanna throw another wrench in your childhood but also it’s “Everybody hands go UP……… and they stay there……. AND THEY SAY YEAH” sorry 😐 #AlliDoIsWin I’m from #Tallahassee bro. That’s just how some of us talk. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) November 29, 2017

Fans like myself couldn’t handle it after finding out our whole lives was a lie.

YOU ARE LYING. YOU HAVE TWEETED A LIE. AND IM NOT EVEN IN THE MOOD RIGHT NOW. — Julie Adenuga (@JulieAdenuga) November 29, 2017

T-Pain was saying and theeeeen instead of ooo wee on Buy U A Drank? pic.twitter.com/vOC93H5431 — Migatte no Balvin (@LordBalvin) November 28, 2017

Me: I'MA BUY YOU A DRANK OOOOOOH WEEEEEEEE T-Pain: Uh actually, I'm saying "and then"– Me: pic.twitter.com/9yI3gKWGvl — Skoit Skoit on Nee-gas, Dust Off Deez Bee-shez (@ThoughtsByJae) November 29, 2017

It’s to early for this #MandelaEffect how you jus gonna drop this knowledge now pic.twitter.com/AKraghduNP — meh.🌙 (@Ed_Nunezz) November 29, 2017

Replaying the song in my head with "and then" pic.twitter.com/LNaX4BHINr — Behold! A Lady 🌻 (@jaime_marshai) November 29, 2017

T-Pain's really trying to ruin our childhoods in 2 days. wtf. — Vaselintjie (@NotYetUhuru_) November 30, 2017

T-pain need to not come on here telling us the lyrics to buy u a drank after 20 years….. I’m still singing it the way i want too. Lmaoooo — Carpe Don’t DM (@__Tatyanaaaa__) November 30, 2017