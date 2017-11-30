T-Pain and his iconic 10-year-old tune “Buy U A Drank” featuring Yung Joc doesn’t need an introduction.

Whenever the song drops, everyone can’t resist singing along. Especially to the “ooooweeee” part in the chorus. Well it turns out that we’ve been singing the song wrong for a decade.

T-Wayne took to Twitter to basically ruin our childhoods and reveal that the lyrics actually say “and then” instead of “oooweee”. Which actually makes sense because of the sequence of the lyrics.

Just when you thought that was too much, T-Pain dropped yet another bomb about the beloved anthem “All I Do is Win”.

Fans like myself couldn’t handle it after finding out our whole lives was a lie.