Remember when we had the best 11 minutes of the year when Donald Trump’s Twitter account was temporarily deactivated earlier this month? The person responsible for this has finally come forward.

Bahtiyar Duysak, a native German of Turkish origin, is our hero who claims that he never intended to shut down the account. He worked for Twitter’s Trust and Safety operations team starting in July 2017 through Pro Unlimited.

Before parting ways with the company in November, Duysak said a user flagged Trump’s account for violating the platform’s policies then Duysak initiated the action to deactivate his account but didn’t think it’ll actually work. At least that’s what he told Tech Crunch, that it was a “mistake”.

Shortly after the incident occurred, Trump’s account was restored and the company issued a statement saying POTUS’ account was “inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee.” Twitter denied to confirm whether or not Duysak is the culprit, but they did issue a statement to BuzzFeed:

We have taken a number of steps to keep an incident like this from happening again. In order to protect our internal security measures we don’t have further details to share at this time.

According to Duysak’s LinkedIn account, he has also worked for Google and YouTube. Too bad Trump isn’t an avid user on any of those platforms.