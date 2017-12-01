After a long work week, come unwind with Wu-Tang. Starting this Friday 36 Chambers presents A Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues Pop-Up Shop. The Wu will be taking over Rough Trade (64 N 9th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249) for the entire weekend.

36 Chambers ALC is a lifestyle company founded by RZA and Mustafa Shaikh to house innovative efforts in the music, art, fashion, and literary spaces. Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues is the inaugural album to be released by the company.

Doors open at 11am Friday morning, meaning you can spice up your lunch break if you’re working in the area. If you cant stay, don’t worry doors will remain open until 11pm. If you miss out on Friday, the saga continues on Saturday (11am-11pm) and Sunday (11am-9pm).

This pop-up features exclusive merchandise from the album including CDs and Vinyls. Select items from 36 Chambers “Emperors’ Treasures” will be available for purchase. Make sure you cop the exclusive collaboration t-shirt specially curated with Rough Trade.

The culture will be in full effect as a Wu-Tang inspired art installation will be on view, including work by Andrew Cruz.

Mathematics, Wu-Tang’s long time DJ, will be hitting the stage for with an assortment of guest for a special live performance on Saturday December 2, starting at 6:15pm. Tickets for his show can be purchased here Mathematics played a key role in production for Wu-Tang’s latest accredited album, Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues. Tickets for his show are free with the purchase of a CD or Vinyl album.

Released on October 13,2017, Wu-Tang has proven they can still make an impact in Hip Hop. The album debuted at #1 on the Independent Chart, #2 on the Rap Chart, and #2 on the R&B/Hip Hop Chart in its first week of the release.

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate with Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues.