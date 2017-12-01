Allen Iverson is Teaming Up With Reebok Again for Another Collaboration

Allen Iverson is Teaming Up With Reebok Again for Another Collaboration

Allen Iverson’s shoe line was resurrected with the release of Reebok Answer 14 in 2014. Since then, there’s only been a release of retro products with alternative color ways of his beloved signature, the Question. AI took to Instagram to drop some good news.

The NBA Hall of Famer shared a series of images of him taking meetings with Reebok officials and designers, including Vice President of Classics and Entertainment Todd Krinsky. Although Iverson didn’t confirm the development of the Answer 15, he caption suggested that a new design team is working on I3 Legacy product, including sneakers. Back in 2001, Iverson signed a ‘lifetime’ deal with the shoe company.

Allen Iverson is expected to make a return to Ice Cube’s Big3 league, so you can probably expect to see him sporting his I3 footwear in 2018.