The end to 2017 is shaping up to be excellent.

Applebee’s is back once again with an amazing drink special. The Neighborhood Grill and Bar food chain, announced to sell one dollar Long Island Ice Teas throughout the month of December.

In October, the restaurant sold Dollaritas. Restaurant goers seemed to have enjoyed the dollar margarita special. They have since, upped the anti this time around, and are offering LIT’s instead.

Discounts are a person’s favorite when spending; especially when it’s for brews and booze. With the many sports season being well underway, one can expect Applebee’s to be filled with kindred, holiday spirited, sports fans, running up their tabs on all the Long Island Ice teas they can handle. The “Dollar L.I.T.” special will be available nationwide until Dec 31.