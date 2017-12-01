A$AP Ferg and DJ Premier Take It Back to the Breaks With New Visual For “Our Streets” [Watch]

A$AP Ferg and DJ Premier Take It Back to the Breaks With New Visual For “Our Streets” [Watch]

This week must be the week of visuals for A$AP Ferg after dropping the new video for his single “Mattress” featuring A$AP Rocky, Ferg is back at it again with a new visual for the DJ Premier produced single, “Our Streets.”

The Harlem based video pays homage to the culture with both Preemo and Ferg adorning throwback sweatsuits and flossing thru the city in an old school BMW M5 as a nod to Marley Marl on the cover of his album In Control Vol. 2.

The video is a perfect compliment to the Premier track which gives you that Gang Starr nostalgia as Ferg spits:

“Done created a dream world, slept with my dream girl / Brought mama that new house, diamonds and mean pearls / Done went to Africa, talked to the have-nots

Donated some uniforms, teach ’em how to have guap / Preemo put the soul in it, I make the track hot / And this thing forever, got the game in a padlock / I just want somethin’ real, I’m tired of the ass shots / Don’t wanna go to the club, I’m tired of them trap spots / My generation’s stuck on stupid / Showin’ guns on the ‘Gram, but no one use it / Sometimes I feel like I’m about to lose it / Because the fake win when y’all know what the truth is / It’s me, the F-E-R to the f*ckin’ G.”

Check out the dope video below.