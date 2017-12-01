Words by Qadriyyah Marie Brown

Yay! Yesterday, the entire world was jumping up and down when we got the news that Prince

Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that they’re engaged.

While we were all gossiping about it, Cardi B was in the UK for the MOBO Awards yesterday when she heard about it. After she performed at the Award ceremony, she hit up Capital XTRA for a quick interview and was asked about the royal wedding and her thoughts on the two getting married. Cardi was nevertheless jumping herself about the royal news.

I’m a fan of just like they whole story. I’m a fan of the fact that it’s just like people are still stuck to that tradition of royal kingdoms and everything. You know, that doesn’t happen in America and it’s just like when I see the palace, it’s like, ‘Oh my god, it’s a freaking palace’. It’s like they really do the soldier stuff. And it’s just like… I want to meet Prince Harry. Just because of the fact that he is a prince. It’s like ‘Yeah, you met a President but did you meet a Prince?’

After the award show, her and the host conversed over whether they’d perform at the ceremony and

Cardi said she would do it for free and to brag about the fact that she got to do it. Y’all remember

the footage from the top of the month that circulated online of her calling out a promoter that

didn’t pay her for a set in New Orleans? Cardi still ended up performing for the sake of her

fans, for free. Now that’s the royal treatment!