Chief Keef has a new feature-packed EP titled, ‘Dedication’. The rapper who has been laying low since the end of 2015, is ready to reclaim his place in music, however, he hasn’t been completely out of the limelight since then.

Recently he had a one on one with Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh for an episode of VICELAND’s The Therapist. During the episode, Keef revealed how he copes with pain, the depths of his relationship with his grandmother, and how he cremated negative thoughts and replaced them with positive energy.

He spoke keenly of his legal woes regarding guns and says that he has filled that void in his life with paintball guns.

With a new outlook and a seemingly mature stance on who he wants to be moving forward, Chief Keef is back and boasting the best version of himself yet.

Check out Dedication below, and cop it on iTunes and peep the full track-list below.

Chief Keef’s Dedication Tracklist

1. “Ticket” (prod. by D. Rich)

2. “Keke Palmer” (prod. by StuntMan)

3. “Mail Box” (prod. by D. Rich)

4. “Cook” (prod. by D. Rich)

5. “Bad” Feat. Tadoe (prod. by Turbo)

6. “Text” (prod. by StuntMan)

7. “Get It” (prod. by D. Rich)

8. “Glory Bridge” Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (prod. by Ness)

9. “Negro” (prod. by K.E. on the Track)

10. “Less Speed” (prod. by D. Rich)

11. “Come on Now” Feat. Lil Yachty (prod. by CBMix)

12. “Kills” (prod. by D. Rich)

13. “Told Y’all” (prod. by D. Rich)

14. “Let Me See” Feat. Tadoe (prod. by D. Rich)

15. “Be Back” (prod. by Turbo)