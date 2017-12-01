Jamie Foxx took the stage at HaHa Comedy Club in North Hollywood on Wednesday to do a 10-minute stand-up. According to him, he was testing out new material that’s apart of his upcoming comedy tour.

Apparently the entertainer was only there to support his pals at Speedy N Friends comedy series on Roll Out Live. But he was moved by the energy in the spot, and went on stage to do one of the things he does best.

The last time Jamie took the stage to do a stand-up was back in 2003. Around that time, he started to act and produce music. Check out the spontaneous stand-up performance here.