Kehlani is Set to Feature on Cardi B’s Debut Album

Cardi B’s debut album is one of the most highly anticipated albums of 2018. The Bronx femcee, has taken this year by storm and does not seem to put the brakes on her momentum any time soon. She became the first female rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 charts, since Lauryn Hill, has covered a myriad of esteemed magazines, and has gotten engaged to her soon to be hubby, Offset. Also, add two recently announced Grammy nominations to her list of accolades this year as well. No one knows what honor the regular degular shmegular girl will receive next, but everyone wants her to continue to work and win.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper says she plans on releasing another single or two before the year is over. In addition, her album will roll out at the top of the year in January. One confirmed guest appearance will be made by Kehlani. The R&B singer announced her cameo at the Billboard Women in Music 2017 event, last night.

“We have jam,” states Kehlani. “I can’t say nothing else except she’s incredible she deserves everything coming to her, she works hard and she’s stayed humble.”

The Oakland native was honored with the “Rulebreaker” award for Women in Music 2017. The world cannot wait to hear what the two talented women have in store for this collaboration.

Will the Kehlani assisted song be the next single? Hopefully, more featuring artist will be confirmed in the upcoming weeks as the New Year approaches. Until then, look out for Cardi B’s next single(s) to bring you into 2018.