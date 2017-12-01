Kevin Durant is expanding his Nike portfolio. Ever since joining the Golden State Warriors, Durant has continued to venture into his interests outside of basketball.

Nike just launched the Kevin Durant Signature Eye wear Collection, which offers three frames for adults and three for kids. There are no sunglasses offered as of right now, just vision glasses. Prices aren’t listed on the site yet, but the frames will run from $197 to $297, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

JUST IN: Nike launches Kevin Durant eyewear. Prices range from $197 to $297 a pair pic.twitter.com/t6zvK8vNs4 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 30, 2017

The eye wear collection features new Golden State Warrior-inspired colorways for the youth offering, and clear-blue frames inspired by the clear/gum sole of Durant’s NIKE ZOOM KDX shoe collection for adult styles.

Since I wear glasses as part of my daily routine, it was a natural extension for me to become involved with eyewear. This is a new venture for me, and I’m excited for fans to see the final outcome of the product. As with my footwear, I haven’t compromised any technical details for aesthetics, and vice versa.

If anyone is keeping score, Russell Westbrook also has his own signature eye wear collection.