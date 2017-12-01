In a new report from TMZ, Killer Mike was asked about both Colin Kaepernick and Donald Trump being named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year.” While that statement is sure to get more than a few people riled up — and why not, it defies a certain amount of logic — the RTJ performer was able to break it down succinctly and intelligently for the tabloid’s cameraman.

I’m very, very proud of Colin Kaepernick and the stance he’s taken. The man’s essentially given up his career to bring social awareness to the fact that agents of the state—police officers—are killing citizens.

Mike also questioned Trump’s role as a leader, saying, “essentially he’s an entertainer.”

The question about the Person of the Year award arose last week when POTUS claimed on Twitter he turned down the honor because the magazine told him he was “probably” going to be selected. The magazine countered this claim, saying they don’t comment on the choice until it’s announced Dec. 6.

While Trump did dominate the headlines in 2017, Kapernick isn’t too far behind. While he has failed to earn a new contract in the NFL this season, Kap has conducted himself like a true American citizen facing adversity.