It’s the first day of the last month in the year that our current president, Donald Trump took the oath of office – and today, [Friday, December 1] former National Security Adviser, Michael T. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. About what, you ask? None other than details in the ongoing investigation for the infamously alleged Russian collusion.

Flynn plead guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia’s ambassador and disclosed that he is cooperating with the special counsel’s office, per CNN reports.

The fired National Security Adviser is the first of Trump’s administration to fold – and his cooperation could be a sure sign that more significant details are about to unravel. FBI statements confirm communication between Flynn and then-Russian Ambassador to the US, Kergey Kislyak, when asked by a nameless senior Trump transition official to find out how foreign governments stood on a coming UN Security Council resolution about Israel, according to CNN.

That confirmation constitutes the charges against Michael Flynn, as he falsely stated in December that he didn’t ask Kislyak “to refrain from escalating the situation in response to sanctions that the United States had imposed against Russia that same day; and Flynn did not recall the Russian ambassador subsequently telling him that Russia had chosen to moderate its response to those sanctions as a result of his request.”

Of the four people associated with President Trump’s campaign to be charged in special counsel, Robert Mueller‘s investigation; only two have plead guilty, George Papadopoulos (also for making false statements to the FBI) and now Flynn. As this now puts a spotlight on the White House for suggestive involvement, one might think such news is undoubtedly detrimental to Trump’s inner circle. But it appears their sentiments are opposing.

CNN quotes a source close to the White House who said, “This is a further indication that there’s nothing there. This is a win for the White House.” While White House lawyer, Ty Cobb said in a statement:

The conclusion of this phase of the special counsel’s work demonstrates again that the special counsel is moving with all deliberate speed and clears the way for a prompt and reasonable conclusion.

If you’re wondering what prompted Trump’s former National Security Adviser to come clean, Flynn provides some clarity in an issued statement following his guilty plea:

After over 33 years of military service to our country, including nearly five years in combat away from my family, and then my decision to continue to serve the United States, it has been extraordinarily painful to endure these many months of false accusations of “treason” and other outrageous acts. “Such false accusations are contrary to everything I have ever done and stood for. But I recognize that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong, and, through my faith in God, I am working to set things right. My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel’s Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions.

Michael Flynn is now facing up to five years in prison.