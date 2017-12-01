R&B favorite Miguel‘s lead single “Sky Walker” featuring Travis Scott off of his long-awaited album War & Leisure was all the indication we needed to know we were in for a host of great music.

The album is finally here, two years after the singer’s last LP Wildheart complete with 12 soulful and rhythmic tracks laced with that Miguel touch we all know and love.

Rick Ross, QUIN, Kali Uchis, J. Cole and Salaam Remi are among the featured artists on the album, each adding their own flair to perfectly complement the project.

On Saturday, [November 30th] Paper Magazine released their cover story boasting the “Pineapple Skies” singer as he recreated an iconic photo of legendary artist, Salvador Dali. When asked where the concept for War & Leisure came from, Miguel told Paper Magazine,

It’s been in the back of my head for some time. I think it was understanding my body of work and trying to make heads or tails of it. I just felt an overwhelming sense of inspiration that’s pulling in opposite directions, on every level.When I really sat down to think about what those opposing forces were, that was my best way to describe it.

You can take a listen to the art as a result of those opposing forces come together beautifully via War & Leisure now on Apple Music, iTunes and Spotify.