Nick Cannon and the crew made Brooklyn their new home for the tenth season of Wild ‘N Out premiering Thursday [November 30, 2017] at 10pm.

Such an iconic show that has over the years hosted some of the entertainment world’s most influential celebrities has actually managed to recruit a rather enticing lineup for this new season after such hard acts to follow. Amongst the celebrity guests that visited the show this season are 21 Savage, Fabolous, Desiigner, Wyclef, Keyshia Cole, Gary Owen, Sara Sampaio, Kyle, A Boogie, Michael Blackson, PnB Rock, MGK, Justin Combs, and Tee Grizzley.

Although Season 10 is set to air tonight, Nick Cannon has added a unique element to the Wild ‘N Out implementing an official Wild ‘N Out Live Tour that travels to different cities allowing for fans all over the country to actually experience the show first hand. A much different approach from the television series, the Wild ‘N Out tour focuses on standup comedy as it exhibits the talents of the show’s most impressive comedians including DC Young Fly and Emmanuel Hudson.

Still sticking to the tradition of the show’s claim to fame, the team still engages the crowd with a few of their infamous improv skits while even allowing some of the crowd to come on stage and participate as well. Nick Cannon & the Wild ‘N Out Live show have already made stops in Dallas and Houston, TX, Cleveland, Boston, and Washington D.C. with its next stop in Upper Marlboro, MD on December 22, 2017.

Stay tuned to be informed on when Nick Cannon & the Wild ‘N Out team will be in your city. Watch the Season 10 trailer below.