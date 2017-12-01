Russell Simmons is one of the latest people in entertainment to be accused of sexual assault. The mogul stepped down from his leadership role in all his companies amid the second allegation. This means he will not be apart of the forthcoming airing of HBO’s All Def Comedy.

The network announced that they’ll be wiping Russell’s name from the program, which he agreed to, TMZ reports. He didn’t want to hinder the show’s rating, but a lot of the production crew members are concerned that his absence will do more harm than good.

The production company held an emergency meeting in regards to how to handle the situation when asked about it: Don’t discuss it, or else.

Rush was at the production all the time and worked closely with a lot of the comedians who are set to take the stage.