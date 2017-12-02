Last month, Future released his first signature sneaker with Reebok – the Furykaze, in a Sandstone colorway. The Furykaze is a nice mix of the Instapump Fury and the Kamikaze II. Reebok has officially released a new colorway for the

sneaker in “Triple Black”. The sneaker will be made available at multiple retailers.

The Scorpion (Future’s astrological sign) inspires the rapper’s signature sneaker. The sneaker’s upper features a suede texture inspired by the hair on a scorpion’s tail, claws and legs, while the molded vamps resemble the ribbed body.

The heel collar also offers the flexibility of a scorpion’s tail, which makes it easy to

wear.

The “Triple Black” Future x Reebok Furykaze are releasing today, for $250 retail.