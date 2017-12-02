Earlier this year, Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) teased fans when he said that a Migos collaboration was
definitely happening in the future. Gambino has always been a fan of Migos, as he’s
given high praise to Migos’ “Bad & Boujee” single at last year’s Golden Award.
“I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making ‘Bad and
Boujee.’ That’s the best song ever,” he said. Since then, fans have been highly
anticipating a collaboration and now it’s been revealed through an Instagram post.
On Friday, Quavo shared a picture on his Instagram page of he and Childish
Gambino in the studio working on new music.
The image depicted Quavo breaking down weed and rolling a blunt while Donald is
standing across the table and looking ahead. The post was captioned “H U N C H O G
L O V E R N A W F A T L A N T A.”