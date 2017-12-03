The daughter of Brooklyn rap legend Christopher ‘Biggie Smalls’ Wallace opened up her first clothing store on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn. T’yanna Wallace launched the grand opening of her store ‘Notoriouss’ on December 2nd which commemorates her father’s music and legacy; with fan favorite lyrics on the walls and racks filled with Biggie paraphernalia, Notoriouss will become every Brooklynite’s dream come true.

“Notorious is a flagship store for street wear and is heavily inspired by New York and Brooklyn hip hop culture,” Tyanna told channel 12 news

People came out and enjoyed themselves, as classic biggie tracks made its way through the crowd, taking most of us down memory lane. Twenty years later, and it still feels like yesterday. The grand opening featured appearances by Lil Cease, Dj Enuff, Jadakiss, and Dj Mr. Cee. Shout out and congrats to T’yanna once again on her accomplishments, she definitely represented for B.I.G.and Brooklyn, glad to see that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Natural born hustla!