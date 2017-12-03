Words by Comort Nnana Kalu

Cardi B had never listened to Rapsody but that all changed when she got a little introduction, and Cardi B is a big fan.

Earlier today, Cardi B tweeted her love for Rapsody’s music and wrote “My road manager put me on to some Rapsody last night and I really really like it !!! It hit the Bardi in me !!!”Rapsody heard about Cardi’s love and responded with “Mad love, sis! I appreciate you and celebrate! Love your glow!”

The open love between Rapsody and Cardi is of course already exciting fans with the question of collaboration in the future.

Rapsody recently put out a project titled “Laila’s Wisdom,” and it is most likely what Cardi was introduced to recently. Rapsody and Cardi were both nominated for 2018 Grammy’s, and Rapsody received a nomination for Best Rap Album, which is in competition with artists like Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar. Rapsody is also on her Wisdom Is Power tour, which started on Nov.27th in Santa Ana, California and will continue through Dec. 16th.