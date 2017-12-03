Words by Comfor Nnana Kalu

Fans have been tuned into the drama unfolding between Tyrese and his ex-wife, rants on Instagram and his clap backs at friends and co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in October. In particular with Johnson, Gibson was mad that Johnson was working on a Fast & Furious spin-off film based on Johnson’s character Hobbs. He also threatened to leave the Fast & Furious series if Johnson was going to be involved, but later Gibson apologized to Johnson.

However, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson responded and said he refused to be dragged into the “bullshit”.

“At the end of the day, the only thing I want to do is make a great movie for the fans,” Johnson explained. “ I never ever get wrapped up in the sludge of the bullshit that can be connected at times to a franchise. So I never get dragged into it. I never respond to any of that.” It is clear from this statement that Johnson only wants to work and create good content for the Fast & Furious audience.

“Its been a challenging process,” he said. “Because I feel like my intention from day one, when I first joined the cast, was to hopefully come in, have fun, and create a character that people will hopefully like and try to elevate the franchise.”

The spin-off Hobbs & Show will be the first of the Fast & Furious franchise and will be released in 2019. The next installment, Fast & Furious 9, is expected to release by 2020.