Chance The Rapper believes he was put on this world to do the lord’s work. Espn’s Holly Rowe couldn’t agree more.

The 51-year-old revealed the cancer had returned in May 2017, and that she would continue to fight with a series of chemotherapy treatments. In a recent interview with The Players’ Tribune, Rowe emotionally spoke about the bond she shares with her son, saying, “If I ever meet [Chance the Rapper], I’m gonna just say, ‘Thank you for getting me through chemo.’”

Why car rides with her son and playlists filled with @chancetherapper mean so much to @sportsiren. pic.twitter.com/rqinmBTNYk — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) December 1, 2017

Her son would organize uplifting playlists for their drives to and from intense sessions. The sideline reporter continued, “Every day we’d go to chemo, and it’s about a 20-minute drive, and I had to go every day for 30 days. We’d listen to Chance the Rapper. Every day, [my son] would be like, ‘All right, what song do you want?’ I’m like, ‘I want “Blessings.”’ I want “Sunday Candy.” We know that whole album.”

It’s truly amazing what the power of music can do. Hopefully, one day, Holly and Chance can meet up and embrace at a game she is reporting on in Chicago, marking a full-circle moment.