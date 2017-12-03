Chance The Rapper believes he was put on this world to do the lord’s work. Espn’s Holly Rowe couldn’t agree more.

The 51-year-old revealed the cancer had returned in May 2017, and that she would continue to fight with a series of chemotherapy treatments. In a recent interview with The Players’ Tribune, Rowe emotionally spoke about the bond she shares with her son, saying, “If I ever meet [Chance the Rapper], I’m gonna just say, ‘Thank you for getting me through chemo.’”

Her son would organize uplifting playlists for their drives to and from intense sessions. The sideline reporter continued, “Every day we’d go to chemo, and it’s about a 20-minute drive, and I had to go every day for 30 days. We’d listen to Chance the Rapper. Every day, [my son] would be like, ‘All right, what song do you want?’ I’m like, ‘I want “Blessings.”’ I want “Sunday Candy.” We know that whole album.”

It’s truly amazing what the power of music can do. Hopefully, one day, Holly and Chance can meet up and embrace at a game she is reporting on in Chicago, marking a full-circle moment.