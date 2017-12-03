LeBron James’ early season play hasn’t gone unnoticed. James was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for October/November for the second year in a row.

Congratulations to @KingJames, the @Kia Eastern Conference Player of the Month! He averaged 28 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists in the months of October & November. DETAILS: https://t.co/9pNvS9DwA2#StriveForGreatness🚀|| #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/u4gHDzpH6o — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 1, 2017

It’s the 35th time that James has won Eastern Conference Player of the Month (the most in NBA history).

Helping the Cavs end November with a 10-game winning streak, James tied for first in the conference in double-doubles (14) and triple-doubles (2) and his 187 assists led the conference.

Through the months of October and November, James, now in his 15th season of NBA service, produced some of the best statistical figures of his career, averaging 28 points on 58 percent shooting from the field (42.5 percent from beyond the arc), 8.2 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks — all while knocking down 78 percent of his free-throws.

LeBron James stellar early season play, has him on the fast track for his first NBA MVP award in five seasons.