New York Yankees Tap Aaron Boone To Be Their New Manager

The New York Yankees will reportedly hire Aaron Boone as their new manager after Joe Girardi and the team parted ways in October, following a trip to the American League Championship Series.

The New York Daily News’ Bill Madden first relayed word of the Bronx Bombers’ decision to hire the former ESPN analyst and Yankee third baseman, who became a pinstriped folk hero when he hit an 11th-inning, walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.

Aaron Boone is going to be the new Yankees manager 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/o2WY41v3Qp — Baseball King™ (@BasebaIlKing) December 2, 2017

Brian Cashman had been intrigued by Boone, who was serving as a baseball television analyst at ESPN. He has no previous managerial or coaching experience, but clearly impressed team brass during his interview.

The pressure is going to be high for the new skipper, replacing someone like Girardi and inheriting a win-now roster full of young stars like Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Luis Severino.

There is also the possibility the Yankees add 23-year-old, two-way star Shohei Otani, considered the “Babe Ruth of Japan,” to that mix as well.

Boone has a calm and energetic demeanor that will work in New York. The players will respect him and he will demand respect in return. Boone already had success in New York on the field. Time will tell if he can do it again, from the dugout.