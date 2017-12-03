Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell had a career night as he went off for 41 points on 13-of-25 shooting from the field and 6-of-12 from beyond the arc to lead the Jazz to a 114-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

With that performance, Mitchell etched himself into the Jazz record books by setting a new franchise rookie scoring record.

Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) went OFF for a career-high 41 points tonight! 😳😳😳 13-25 FG, 6-12 3PT It's a NBA rookie season-high and Utah Jazz rookie record!#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/EZWH5ysBBB — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 2, 2017

Donovan Mitchell during the Jazz's 5-game win streak: 21.8 ppg, 46.8 FG%, 47.5 3%, 4.6 apg, plus-19.7 net rating https://t.co/nX4m4CXov9 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 2, 2017

Donovan Mitchell is having a surprisingly strong rookie season. The No. 13 overall pick in the draft has quickly established himself as one of the Jazz’s top offensive options. After seeing sporadic minutes during the first few weeks of the season, he has been a big part of the rotation since the start of November, where he averaged 18 points per game.

Mitchell’s emergence as an explosive scorer is promising news for the Jazz, who are desperately in need of a new go-to guy offensively after the departure of Gordon Hayward in the offseason. And apart from being such a streaky scorer, Mitchell is also proving to be a terrific defender, which could see him blossom into a two-way star in the near future.

With the 13th pick, the Utah Jazz got themselves the steal of the draft. Donovan Mitchell is the best rookie that nobody is talking about until now.