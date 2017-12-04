Bennie Ray dropped the visuals for his latest single “5:45”.

The hustler’s anthem kicks off switching between two characters waking up at 5:45 AM to go “off to the money”. One of the characters presumably has a legal job because he dressed up in a suit and tie. The other gentleman woke up at the same time and wore a basic black T-shirt, with gold chains around his neck, so it’s safe to assume that he’s employed by the streets.

The track features Mo Stone and was directed by Freddy Dang. Click the play button above to watch and you can purchase the song here.