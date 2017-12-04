According to pop and folk singer, Ed Sheeran, who released a duet with Beyonce last week, Queen Bey changes her email on a weekly basis.

If you do the math, there are 52 different Yonce email accounts that are floating out there in the cloud of the Internet. The English singer-songwriter takes note of Queen Bey’s level of status. She is a woman whose contact is highly coveted. As a result, her contact information changes every so often. “It’s kind of what I inspire to be,” said Sheeran.

The two recently paired up for Sheeran’s new single, “Perfect”, which was released late in September. Ed Sheeran called on the “Single Ladies” diva for the remix to the single. The remix was completed at the same time of the single’s release, but Sheeran decided to hold on to it and release it later this year. Having a voice and once in a lifetime talent like Beyonce on a song, is a dream come true for the 26-year-old artist.

This is not the first collaboration between the two superstars. They have graced the stage together in 2015 for a tribute to Stevie Wonder’s “Songs in the Key of Life”, as well as at the Global Citizen Festival. Successful collaborations typically lead to more in the future. Hopefully, this is the case as well.

The mother of three also shared her talents on Eminem’s new single, “Walk on Water” released early last month.