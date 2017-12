Curren$y And Cousin Stizz Link Up With Statik Selektah For “Slept To Death”

Static Selektah has been teasing the drop of his new album, 8, with a bunch of singles including “Ain’t A Damn Thing Change” featuring G-Eazy, Joey Bada$$ and Enisa, “Put Jewels On It” with Run The Jewels and the title track with Conway, Westside Gunn and Termanology.

Now, Selektah has linked up with Curren$y and Cousin Stizz for “Slept To Death. Listen to the soulful cut below, and check out 8 when it hits stores this Friday (December 8th).