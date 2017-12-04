Francis Ngannou might be the UFC’s next break out star. Ngannou proved himself as the division’s No. 1 contender on Saturday in highlight-reel fashion, knocking out Alistair Overeem in the first round at UFC 218 inside Little Caesars Arena.

The 6-foot-5 Ngannou needed just under two minutes to dispose of Overeem, who was fighting professionally for the 60th time.

FRANCIS NGANNOU! He just took Alistair Overeem's soul. KTFO in round 1. #UFC218 pic.twitter.com/aN0FnCNRlS — Ahmar Khan (@AhmarSKhan) December 3, 2017

Twitter had jokes at the expense of Overeem.

Overeem got hit so hard it looked like he was being abducted by aliens. #UFC218 #OvereemvsNgannou pic.twitter.com/kfEHloUftP — Efren Gutierrez (@Ezg831Ca) December 3, 2017

The win meant another notch of Ngannou’s winning streak in the UFC all while putting a damper on Overeem’s quest toward a title. It was at the 1:42 mark that the Cameroonian-French contender blocked a wide left hand and delivered on an uppercut that sent Overeem to the mat.

“I want the title shot,” Ngannou said. “Dana White [UFC president] said the winner will get a title shot. I think I got it.”

Ngannou is eagerly anticipating the day when he can stand across from Miocic in a tittle fight.

“I am on my way to completing my dream,” Ngannou said. “I always dreamed of being a world champion. I thought it would be in boxing but my dream changed when I discovered MMA. MMA was my calling and now I am on my way to this dream. Tell Stipe that I am coming. I am on my way to collect my belt. I thank him for keeping it for me but that time is over. That is my belt.”

White said he wants to see Miocic vs. Ngannou as soon as possible. When asked if the promotion could save the title fight for International Fight Week 2018 in July, White said it will be booked for much sooner than that.

Ngannou is well on his way to becoming the Mike Tyson of MMA. Expect a championship in his near future.