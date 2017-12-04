Former Dallas Cowboy linebacker Greg Hardy is racking wins early into his MMA career. On Friday he improved to 2-0 in amateur competition after scoring a 96-second TKO finish.

Hardy battered Kenneth Woods (0-1) to the quick finish at “American Kombat Alliance: Rite of Passage 2,” which took place at The Horseshoe Casino Riverdome in Bossier City, La., and streamed on FloCombat.

Former Cowboy Greg Hardy (2-0) defeats Mississippi amateur debutant Kenneth Woods (0-1) in just 32 seconds by knockout at AKA: Rite Of Passage 2. Via @FloCombat pic.twitter.com/WJyJNfzsQR — Brian Oswald (@briancoswald) December 2, 2017

Hardy, 29, made his name as a standout defensive player for the Dallas Cowboys before he was involved in a domestic violence incident that led to his removal from the league. Hardy received 18 months probation and the charges were later dropped when the alleged victim failed to testify in court.

All-in-all it was an impressive start by Greg Hardy, but he likely won’t be in a UFC Octagon anytime soon. Though who knows, perhaps Dana White would like the publicity.