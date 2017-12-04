Sagittarius season has arrived, and today the one we know as JAY-Z turns 48 today. Beyonce threw him an early, intimate dance party at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge after his 4:44 tour concert at Barclay’s center Monday night (November 27th).

According to PageSix “the bash was held in a private room overlooking Manhattan with rapper Fabolous, actor Omari Hardwick and Angie Martinez among the other 150 guests.”

His team also decided to show some early birthday love. His close friend and cousin Emory Jones posted a video on instagram of a custom made birthday cake that displayed his past and present accolades.

The Big Homie done touch down at Nassau Coliseum. Early birthday love from Brent Yormark and the team. Salute King… #444 #HOV A post shared by @vegas_jones on Dec 2, 2017 at 5:07pm PST

JAY-Z has had a great year, with the birth of his twins Sir and Rumi Carter, his 4:44 album going platinum, sold out shows, and now wrapping things up with eight Grammy nominations. We know the birthday celebrations are not over.