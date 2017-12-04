Meek Mill just lost a battle in his long fight to freedom. Judge Genece Brinkley denied his request for bail.

Last week the rapper’s attorney’s filed a petition for an Original Writ of Habeas Corpus at the Superior Court of Pennsylvania, requesting that he be released on bail. However Judge Brinkley denied the request saying that he is a “flight risk” and a “danger to the community”, TMZ reports. She also questioned the validity of his clean drug test, presuming he used “Fast Flush” to cleanse his system of any drugs.

Meek’s attorney’s are doing everything in their legal power to free him on the grounds that the judge is biased against the Philly emcee. Reports suggest that Brinkley wanted the Dream Chaser to leave Roc Nation to sign with her friend, plus remix Boys II Men’s “On One Bended Knee” with a shout out to her.

Meek’s lawyer Joe Tacopina says Brinkley’s decision “continues her long pattern of unfair treatment” and vows to appeal.