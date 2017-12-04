Kehlani has delivered the video for “Honey,” the first single the songstress dropped after releasing SweetSexySavage in January.

The clip has a vintage feel, and finds Kehlani and Aariana Johnson relaxing in a meadow and tending to the bees. On Instagram, Kehlani said “this song was inspired by an androgynous woman, and I wanted to find someone who fell in line with that, who was ‘hard’ yet so so soft. I was asked ‘why not use a feminine girl?’ , but I knew I wanted to honor the inspiration, and paint the picture of the sweet tender aspect that shines through every woman, no matter what.”

Watch the new video below.