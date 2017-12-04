If you needed more reason to classify LL Cool J as a Hip Hop legend, here it is.

The Queens native received a Kennedy Center Honor on Sunday night, and became the first rapper to receive such distinction. LL commemorated the honor in a series of Instagram photos accompanied with an inspirational caption:

I believe that we are built to do anything we put our minds and proper actions to,” Cool J said in the caption of one of several Instagram posts to commemorate the honor. “You have all the tools inside you that are required for you to fulfill your GOD given purpose. This one is for those who came before me and those who followed me. We were sent to this planet to love and inspire one another. Manifest our dreams and make them a reality. I hope you’re inspired by me because I’m absolutely inspired by you. Mic check 1-2-1-2 Let’s ride!!

LL undoubtedly deserves this honor. Aside from recently just graduating from Harvard University, the Grammy-award winning emcee released 14 studio albums over the course of his career, and has been hosting the ceremony for the past five years. Don’t forget to mention is acting resume is pretty lengthy. He has a steady role in NICS: Los Angeles. He starred in multiple films like Deep Blue Sea, Deliver Us From Eva, and he hosts game shows here-and-there.

Other honorees included Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan, Norman Lear, and Carmen de Lavallade.