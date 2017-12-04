The Seahawks snapped the Eagles 9 game winning streak last night, winning 24 to 10. Philadelphia came into the game as the hottest team in the NFL, winning their last 5 games by a decisive average of 23 points. Although the Seahawks were without two key players of the Legion of Boom, Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor, many players stepped up to hold the league’s leading offense to only 10 points. Both four time pro- bowlers are out for the remainder of the season.

Quarterback Russell Wilson, led the way for the Seahawks, tossing 3 touchdowns in the game. On the other hand, Carson Wentz finished with 348 yards, a touchdown along with an interception and fumble.

Three costly mistakes cost the Eagles’ contention in this game. The first came when Wentz missed a wide open Nelson Agholor on a possible touchdown early in the first quarter. Agholor totaled a season- high in yards with 147 and a touchdown. The second error came when Wentz fumbled another possible touchdown at the one yard line, that led to a touchback. The third came from the Eagles’ coaching staff after coach, Doug Pederson, failed to challenge a forward lateral pass against Russell Wilson. If the play was challenged and reversed, Seattle would punt the ball to the Eagles in a 17-10 game with over 9 minutes remaining. Miscues against a Super Bowl championship team like Seattle can pay dividends in the outcome of the game. As one can see, it came back to haunt Philadelphia. Seattle also committed zero turnovers.

This is point in the season where Pete Carroll’s team usually gets hot. The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will be fun to watch down the stretch. The Eagles now fall to 2nd in the NFC playoff race, while the Vikings hold the number one spot. Philadelphia head to the Los Angeles to play the Rams next week. Here are how the NFC playoff standing look as a result of last night’s game.