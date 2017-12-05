Words by Jasmine Johnson

Hip Hop stars A$AP Mob is the latest collective to star in Calvin Klein’s #MyCalvins campaign ad.

The Harlem rap group is wearing the newest garments and accessories from American fashion house. A$AP Ferg, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Nast, A$AP Twelvy, A$AP Ant, A$AP J Scott, and A$AP Lou, are the seven members who appear in a series of photos sporting the new denims tops and bottoms from Calvin’s fall and winter 2017 collection. The crew is also featured in a 30-second video dancing to the beat of a few catchy tunes while speaking the influences and impacting the Calvin brand.

A$AP Mob joins a list celebrities and rappers who have starred in the past Calvin campaigns. For example, Fetty Wap, Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, and of course A$AP Mob is one of the latest representation in the rap game for this year’s campaign.

Peep the 30-second visual above in where A$AP Mob stars in #MyCalvins campaign and head over to Calvin Klein’s website to check out the brand garments from the fashion label.