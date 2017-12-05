ASAP Mob-inspired holiday treats have arrived.

Just in time for the holiday season, ASAP Rocky and AWGE Snacks collaborated with candy retailer It’Sugar to create the “Ginger Bread Mob” Cookie Kit. The kit includes gingerbread cookie mix, a cookie cutter, three icing pens and candy beads to help you create “your very own crew of A$AP homies.”

Customers can purchase a kit at It’Sugar locations or online for $10.99 from now through the end of the year. All proceeds will go to the Always Strive & Prosper Foundation, a substance abuse prevention organization created in ASAP Yams’ memory.

Purchase the kit here.