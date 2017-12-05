Hip Hop lovers nationwide are impatiently waiting for Eminem’s upcoming studio album, Revival, to drop.

After the release of the first single “Walk on Water” featuring Beyonce, people were wondering what the rest of the album will sound like. Although we haven’t heard another single, Em just unveiled the tracklist. A few notable features include Alicia Keys, Kehlani, and P!nk. The album even features Hip Hop under dog Phresher, and R&B sensation Kehlani.

12/15 A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Dec 5, 2017 at 9:32am PST

The album has a substantial amount of singers featured on it, so there’s no telling what this album would sound like, especially since the first single was a ballad. All questions will be answered on December 15th, after Revival drops.