Flavor Flav Is Using Kickstarter To Raise Money For Vegas Show

Last month Flavor Flav announced he would be hosting a variety show in Las Vegas. Now the Public Enemy member is using Kickstarter to raise $150,000 for the show.

He told fans “we really want to move quickly without waiting for all the approvals and censors that come with traditional shows and offer music at the same time because you can’t have TV without music.”

He also added that Kickstarter will serve as a way for everyone to “be part of the journey…”

The campaign page says the funds will be split four ways: 10 percent to additional production costs, 17.5 percent to production rentals, 22.5 percent to production staff and 50 percent to soundtrack production.

The campaign also rewards anyone who donates amounts from $5 to to $10,000. The prizes range from a social media thank you for a $5 donation, Flavor Flav t-shirts for a $30 donation or appearing in a skit on the show for a $7,500 donation.

Flavor Flav’s Vegas is slated to film a 30-minute pilot in April of next year.