The Hottest Parties Coming To Art Basel This Weekend

Top gallerists, international collectors, art stars and professional party kids will descend on Miami this week for Art Basel.

Jayma Cardoso’s Surf Lodge pop-up will host dinners with artists Retna, Daniel Arsham, and an Andy Warhol-themed fete for Eric Shiner’s $845 Assouline book, “The Impossible Collection.”

David Yarrow will be toasted by the Maddox Gallery and Haute Living at the Fontainebleau.

Party fixture Paris Hilton will celebrate her Ocean Drive cover at Mana Contemporary while Jaden Smith hosts a bash for “Hannah Montana” star turned artist Moises Arias at 1 Hotel South Beach.

HBO’s “Insecure” star Issa Rae is hosting a Bombay Sapphire party at the former Versace Mansion, Villa Casa Casuarina, and Tinder’s teaming with fashion magazine Daily Front Row for a bash.

50 Cent will play Ora Nightclub and Duran Duran will rock Faena Theater for a special SiriusXM show.

For the late-night crowd, 1Oak pops up at Rockwell nightclub, Up & Down will be at Nautilus, and Bungalow 8 queen Amy Sacco has a number of hot events at Faena.