Netflix’s first original series House of Cards has been on hold ever since sexual abuse allegations surfaced against lead actor Kevin Spacey, but today, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos confirmed that the service plans to move forward with the final season of the series. The executive made the comments during the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New York.

According to reports, the final season of House of Cards will include eight episodes (previous seasons have been 13 episodes long), and will focus on Robin Wright’s character Claire Underwood. Spacey will not be involved, as Netflix announced last month that it would no longer be working with him. Production will resume in January.

House of Cards was shooting its sixth season when actor Anthony Rapp said in an interview that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances toward him when Rapp was just 14. The interview quickly led to a flood of similar allegations against Spacey, with some detailing inappropriate behavior on the set of the Netflix show itself. The streaming service and its production partner Media Rights Capital almost immediately suspended production, with the fate of the season left up in the air. Along with announcing that the show will be moving forward, Sarandos also described the revamped final season as a “good creative conclusion” to the series’s larger story.