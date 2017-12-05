LaVar Ball can’t stop trending in 2017.

The Lakers are going to enforce the “LaVar Ball Rule,” according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, which prohibits media members from the area of the arena that holds family and friends of players after games at Staples Center.

The rule forbids media members from being in the area of the arena under the basket near the visiting locker room — which is where associates of athletes wait for them. The rule is being enforced after a series of interviews where Ball criticized the Lakers coaching staff and players, including one in which he criticized the head coach Luke Walton for not handling his son Lonzo “the right way.”

Additionally, LaVar won’t be allowed to do interviews on the court, though that’s something he hasn’t done since the Lakers lost to the Clippers on opening night. The NBA’s rule states that credentials are needed in order to step onto the court. They can call it a privacy concern if they wish, but the Lakers are clearly tired of LaVar running his mouth after home games, along with a media that is more than willing to give him a platform as he makes critical comments about the team.

The Lakers knew what the organization was getting by drafting Lonzo Ball, to implement these new rules now seems a little late and petty.