Lil Uzi Announces 'Very Uzi Christmas' Tour 

The self-proclaimed rockstar is bringing the holiday joy to a town possibly near you.

The Luv Is Rage 2 rapper Lil Uzi Vert is in the holiday spirit and gifting fans a mini-tour titled A Very Uzi Christmas. A celebration of his monumental year, the 7-date tour kickstarts in Washington D.C. on December 15 at The Anthem. It wraps up in his hometown of Philadelphia at the Liacouras Center on December 22. This is the second ‘A Very Uzi Christmas’ mini-tour the newly Grammy-nominated artist has planned. Check out the complete list of dates below and purchase tickets here.

In other news, Uzi dropped the music video for his single “The Way Life Goes (Remix)” featuring Nicki Minaj, on Monday. Uzi received a nod for Best New Artist at the 2018 Grammy Awards airing this January.