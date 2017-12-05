Words by Jasmine Johnson

Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” gets the people going and sticking together even at a New York City subway system. Over the weekend, the footage surfaced around of a bunch of people, who are subway transportation riders, dancing to the Bronx native’s hit single “Bodak Yellow,” in which many recite the lyrics word for word. We know New Yorkers don’t stop for nothing when it comes to reaching their destination. Tons of travelers paused for a second to embrace the Cardi B song playing and dancing together.

We guarantee if you play the single anywhere, it’ll be a party! “Play ‘Bodak Yellow’ anywhere and a party will start, guaranteed,” the Twitter user who posted the footage wrote. “@iamcardib brings the people together. #nycsubway.” Recently the players from the Philadelphia Eagles danced to the single for their pregame dance session.

Bardi’s single is Grammy nominated for two awards! Also the hit single is certified triple platinum! She recently got engaged to Offset when he proposed in Philadelphia, PA at Powerhouse.