Rob Gronkowski may have said the right things after his late, dirty hit left Tre’Davious White with a concussion, but that apparently had no effect on the NFL, which suspended the New England Patriots tight end for one game.

He will reportedly appeal the suspension.

This is one of the dirtiest, most disgusting acts I’ve ever seen on a football field. I’ve lost all respect for Rob Gronkowski. He shouldn’t play another snap this season.pic.twitter.com/zHZD3awI4L — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) December 4, 2017

A 1 game suspension will cost Gronk a $250k game check, a $31,250 game-day roster bonus, and will make it that much tougher to reach his $5.5 million incentive level (90 percent of snaps, OR 80 catches, OR 1,200 yards, OR 14 touchdowns) — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 4, 2017

“Your actions were not incidental, could have been avoided and placed the opposing player at risk of serious injury,” NFL VP of football operations Jon Rynyan wrote to Gronkowski in a statement released by the league. “The Competition Committee has clearly expressed its goal of ‘eliminating flagrant hits that have no place in our game.’ Those hits include the play you were involved in yesterday.”

When asked to explain his frustration, Gronkowski said:

He was trying to push me a little bit . . . I just don’t understand why there wasn’t a flag. A couple times in the game. They are calling me for the craziest, craziest stuff ever and it’s just like, crazy. I mean, like what am I supposed to do? And then they don’t call that, I mean. It was just frustration and that’s what happened.

For what it’s worth, Tom Brady is 10-0 (including playoffs) without Gronkowksi in the lineup since 2016, but the quarterback’s numbers are significantly better with the monstrous asset in the lineup.

Gronkowski is very lucky to be only getting one game. Just last week, Micheal Crabtree and Aqib Talib were given two games for actually squaring up and fighting each other.