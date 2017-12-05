“I get it how I live it, I live it how I get it. Count the mothaf*ckin’ digits.”

Spotify has revealed it’s annual ‘Year in Music’ list which shows “the top artists, albums, tracks and moments that made 2017 such an amazing year for music fans.” Appearing top on the list as Spotify’s most streamed artist of 2017, is Ed Sheeran. The “Shape of You” singer is listed as number one worldwide with 47 million monthly listeners, and his third studio album ÷ (Divide), has accumulated 3.1 billion streams, making his album the most streamed album of the year.

Rihanna, who has been on a winning streak all year long, also dominates the ‘Year in Music’ list. She takes the lead as the most streamed female artist on Spotify in 2017. This is the third year in a row that Riri takes the title, and she didn’t even drop an album this year. This just adds to the artist’s list of things to celebrate, as she just attended the Rihanna Drive ceremony in her home country of Barbados, which honored her and renamed the road formerly known as Westbury New Road, to Rihanna Drive. Talk about wrapping up 2017 with a bang.